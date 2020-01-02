A Calhoun man who was already wanted for violating his probation on possession of methamphetamine charges was arrested Wednesday after Gordon County Sheriff's Deputies found him with bags of the drug.
According to Gordon County jail records and a release from the sheriff's office: Larry Edwards Hurley, 35, of 155 Brookhaven Drive, was charged with possession of meth, possession of meth with indent to distribute, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, pedestrian darting out into traffic and a felony probation violation.
Reports say deputies attempted to serve a warrant for the probation violation on Wednesday when Hurley fled on foot in the area of Highway 41 North near Interstate 75, at one point sprinting across the interstate.
Deputies arrested Hurley a short time later while he was the passenger in a van on Pine Drive. The report from the sheriff's office said Hurley was "in possession of a number of bags of methamphetamine."
He remain in jail on Thursday pending judicial disposition.