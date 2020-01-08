The Gordon County Young Farmers are hosting a livestock show Friday and Saturday for local and neighboring counties without a Young Farmer chapter, and the group has invited a number of local community “celebrities” to participant and learn how to show farm animals.
The GCYF Classic Livestock show will be Friday-Saturday at the Gordon County Agriculture Center, 1282 Highway 53 Spur S.W. in Calhoun. On Friday, starting at 6 p.m., there will be a dinner for sponsors, exhibitors, members and guests. Additionally, a live auction and a showmanship competition between 4-H, FFA, educators and community leaders will take place that day as well.
Spectators are encouraged to attend too, said Annemarie Carr, advisor of the local young farmer program.
“We would love for the community to come out and see what we have going on and see what we do in support of our youth,” she said.
Carr said local school and government officials have been invited to learn how to show goats, pigs, sheep and cows and compete in the contest for bragging rights and gifts.
As of Monday, Calhoun City Schools had already confirmed a show team comprised of Superintendent Michele Taylor, Calhoun High Principal Peter Coombe, Board of Education member Andy Baxter and Calhoun Middle School Principal Casey Parker.
Greg Long, a member of the Gordon County Young Farmers Association, said the celebrity volunteers will be paired with, trained and taught by a livestock exhibitor representing the FFA of 4-H on how to show an animal.
“It is exciting for the students and a great opportunity for you, a community leader, to ask the exhibitors questions about their projects. This will be a fun event and an opportunity to compete for a prize as well as bragging rights for a whole year,” Long said in his invitation to would-be participants.
Carr said the organization depends on support from sponsors and donors to meet its goals, and donations are still being accepted. Sponsors will be recognized throughout the show.
To get involved, donate, become a sponsor or learn more, contact Carr at 770-519-3619 or via email to acarr@gcbe.org.