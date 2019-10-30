Local legislators and community and school leaders got a hands-on look at agriculture in Gordon County last Tuesday, Oct. 22, when they took part in the Gordon County Young Farmer’s county-wide agriculture program visit.
Visitors included Rep. Matt Barton, R-Calhoun and Rick Jasperse, R-Jasper, members of the Calhoun College and Career Academy (CCCA) Board of Directors, County Commissioner Bud Owens, Tom Bojo and Jim Rosencrance.
As part of their tour, the group visited Calhoun City and Red Bud Middle schools to learn about their individual agriculture programs, class and pathway offerings, and benefits to students. They were also told about upcoming events like the Gordon County Young Farmer’s (GCYF) Classic Livestock show, an event that allows youth from local and neighboring communities without a Young Farmer chapter to participate alongside the members of the GCYF.
“This event allows our youth, often including 40 or more participants, a chance to exhibit their livestock projects close to home,” GCYF advisor Annemarie Carr said in a letter about the show.
The show will be held Friday, Jan. 10, through Saturday, Jan. 11, at the Gordon County Agriculture Center, located at 1282 Highway 53 Spur S.W. in Calhoun.
Things will kick off on Jan. 10 at 5 p.m. with check-in for cattle, sheep and goats. Dinner will follow at 6 p.m. for sponsors, exhibitors, members and guests. At 7 p.m., there will be a showmanship competition for leaders from local 4-H, FFA, education, and the community.
On Jan. 11, check-in for hogs will begin at 7 a.m., followed by a mandatory exhibitor meeting at 9:30 a.m. At 10 a.m., the show will begin with cattle showmanship, followed by the cattle show, sheep, goats and pigs.
GCYF is currently looking for sponsors for the event.
“This event will not be possible without the support of our members and sponsors. It is our goal to continue to provide these memorable events for our local youth through the help of our sponsors,” Carr said.
Sponsorships range in cost from $250 to $750. It is also possible to sponsor auction items or one of the following: market hogs, lambs, goats, or cattle.
For more information about the show or how to sponsor, contact Carr at acarr@gcbe.org or 770-519-3619.