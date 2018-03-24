The 48th annual Georgia Young Farmers Association convention was held last month at Chateau Élan Resort in Braselton, is the highlight of the year for GYFA members. State award winners are announced, scholarship winners are recognized, competitions are held and newly elected Board of Directors are installed. The Georgia Young Farmers Association convention is a family event that offers fun family activities and women’s programs each year.
The Gordon County Young Farmer chapter was represented at the convention by 21 of its members.
The awards program began with the Gordon County Young Farmer chapter getting recognized as a state finalist for the 2017 Outstanding Young Farmer Chapter for the State of Georgia. The local chapter held many events last year to promote agriculture and to educate within the Calhoun-Gordon County community. Some of these classes included pesticide education, egg-candling certification, CPR certification, Ag Day for county third graders and GATE card information.
Additionally, Billy and Annemarie Carr were recognized as a state Farm Family finalist. The Carrs won this significant award for the North Georgia area last summer. This award is based on the family success in promoting efficient management of land, labor and capital in farming, their leadership in moving the agriculture industry forward, using sound environmental practices and community service. The Carrs are the parents of seven children, own a broiler operation, and row crop in Fairmount. The contest was sponsored by the Georgia Development Authority to emphasize the importance of people making the agriculture industry strong.
The Gordon County chapter had some outstanding members who were recognized on Saturday’s stage for their accomplishments as well.
Carla McMorris, past president for the GYFA and current president of Gordon County’s Young Farmers, was recognized as a 2017 state-finalist Chapter President. McMorris was recognized for her leadership, working with other organizations, and promoting agriculture throughout Gordon County.
Gordon County Young Farmer’s past president, Keith Holmes, was recognized as the North Region winner and state finalist for Outstanding Member. Holmes served on numerous committees, volunteered at several events, and chaired the local youth livestock show.
Allie Griner, Gordon County 4-H Agent, was named a state finalist for the 2017 Young Ag Professional. The award’s goal is to provide recognition to those who are showing signs of growth and knowledge both professionally and personally in the field of agribusiness. Griner has served as the county’s 4-H agent since 2014 and provides school-aged youth with many educational opportunities to develop life skills to become successful and productive residents of their community. Under her leadership, the local 4-H has seen growth in numbers and awards.
At the conclusion of the GYFA convention during Saturday night’s banquet, the 2017 GYFA Board of Directors were retired, and the newly elected board for 2018 was announced. Gordon County’s Kevin Walraven was announced as the North Region Senior Director. Walraven has served as the local chapter’s treasurer for two terms and the state’s North Region Junior Director.
Laura Walraven, GCYF’s vice-president, assisted in organizing this year’s ladies program, managing the convention’s store, and helping oversee the auction items brought in from across the state.
Andrew Moore, Billy Carr and Caleb Carr served as the chapter’s voting delegates during the state business meeting.
In addition to state recognitions, several individual members participated in the Farm Business Management test, a corn hole tournament, the ladies program, and photo contests held throughout the convention.
The Gordon County Young Farmer chapter welcomes anyone who would like to join and support the organization. Membership becomes open when a high school student enters the second semester of his or her Senior year. Membership dues are as follows: $30 for single members; $50 for couples; $10 for Junior members (18-21 years of age). Dues are waived during a student’s senior year.
Contact Annemarie Carr 770-519-3619 or acarr@gcbe.org if you would like to join or have questions about the Young Farmer program.
ALL PHOTOS CONTRIBUTED.