Gordon County Young Farmers hosting Meet & Greet for local Ag teachers

Gordon County Young Farmers want the community to meet the local Ag teachers at a Meet & Greet being held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018 at Gordon County Farm Bureau, located at 487 West Belmont Drive in Calhoun. A meal will follow the Meet & Greet, where Ag teachers from 4-H, Ashworth Middle School, Red Bud Middle School, Calhoun High School, Gordon Central High School and Sonoraville High School will be available to answer questions about their local Ag programs.
For more information, or to register by Aug. 14, contact Annemarie Carr at acarr@gcbe.org or 770-519-3619.