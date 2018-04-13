Gordon County Young Farmers holding fundraisers

The Gordon County Young Farmers organization is holding a Smoked Boston Butt fundraiser. Whole 7-9 pound Boston Butt for $30; Pulled 7-9 pound Boston Butt for $35. Pick up will be at Payne Farm & Produce, located at 204 Salem Road in Calhoun, on Wednesday, May 23 from 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. Deadline to order is Monday, May 21. Please make checks payable to GCYF when you pick up or mail to 1282 SR 53 Spur SW, Suite 200, Calhoun, Ga. 30701.
Gordon County Young Farmers are also selling Jumbo Vidalia Sweet Onions. Regular or pee-wee sized onion 50-pound bags are $30 each; 25-pound bags are $20 each; 10-pound bags are $10 each and 5-pound bags are $8 each.
Orders will be taken through April 27. Onions will be delivered around the first week of May.
For more information, call or text Annemarie Carr with Gordon County Young Farmers at 770-519-3619 or at acarr@gcbe.org