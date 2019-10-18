Annemarie Carr and Kevin Walraven of the Gordon County Young Farmers were busy Friday evening as they moved decorated hay bales and painted animal heads into place around downtown Calhoun.
The annual fundraiser for the organization saw 16 sponsors this year, which is a bit lower than typical.
"We just do this as one of our major fundraisers and to promote Farm-City Week," said Carr.
Locals are probably familiar with some of the mainstay hay bale critters, such as the Chick-fil-A cow at the intersection of South Wall and Piedmont Streets, the green "cash cow" representing Childress Real Estate, or the one sponsored by Little Red Barn Petting Zoo that is always at the Calhoun-Gordon County Library.
Carr explained that sponsors of the hay bale animals get to pick from one of about 40 pre-made setups and get to add their sign to the display. She also noted that Milton Stewart of Oostanaula Farms donated the hay and that North Georgia National Bank provided space for the staging of the colorful hay bales before they were moved into place around town.
Farm-City Week is an annual, nationwide event that is used to celebrate and recognize the beneficial partnerships between rural and urban communities that make the country's food supply safe and plentiful. The event will be recognized Nov. 20-27 this year.
Carr also pointed out that the Gordon County Young Farmers will be visiting school agriculture programs this week, with an 8 a.m. event scheduled at Calhoun High School and a 9 a.m. visit planned at Red Bud Middle School.
For more information about the fundraiser or the young farmers organization, or to find out how to sponsor a hay bale animal next year, contact Carr at 770-519-3619 or acarr@gcbe.org.