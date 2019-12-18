The Gordon County Young Farmers are currently selling smoked Boston butts and hams as part of their Christmas fundraiser. Prices for the meats range from $30 to $45 dollars based on size and cut of meat, with funds raised going toward the organization’s upcoming Classic Livestock show and scholarships for local students.
Boston butts are available for $30 (whole, 7-9 pounds) and $35 (pulled, 7-9 pounds), and hams are available for $45 (whole, 10+ pounds). They are smoked fresh, according to GCYF advisor Annemarie Carr, and will be available for pickup on Monday, Dec. 23, from 5:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. at Payne Farm and Produce, located at 204 Salem Road S.W. in Calhoun.
“It would help us a lot to have people participate and buy from us,” Carr said. “The money we raise will go toward payouts for the livestock show and toward the scholarships that we give out in May to local students.”
The Classic Livestock show, which allows youth from local and neighboring communities without a Young Farmer chapter to participate alongside the members of the GCYF, will be held Friday, Jan. 10, through Saturday, Jan. 11, at the Gordon County Agriculture Center, located at 1282 Highway 53 Spur S.W. in Calhoun.
Things will kick off on Jan. 10 at 5 p.m. with check-in for cattle, sheep and goats. Dinner will follow at 6 p.m. for sponsors, exhibitors, members and guests. At 7 p.m., there will be a showmanship competition for leaders from local 4-H, FFA, education, and the community.
On Jan. 11, check-in for hogs will begin at 7 a.m., followed by a mandatory exhibitor meeting at 9:30 a.m. At 10 a.m., the show will begin with cattle showmanship, followed by the cattle show, sheep, goats and pigs.
“That’s what we are most focused on right now,” Carr said.
The deadline for orders from the GCYF Christmas fundraiser is Friday, Dec. 20. To place orders, contact Annemarie Carr at acarr@gcbe.org or 770-519-3619.