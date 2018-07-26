Gordon County Well Represented at 4-H Day at the Atlanta History Center

The Atlanta History Center recently hosted 4-H Day on Thursday, July 19. Counties came from all over Georgia to experience history with hands-on activities and were able to explore the historic Smith Family Farm, Wood Family Cabin, native plant quarry, and interactive exhibits. Program activities included ethnobotany, visiting the Smith Family Farm animals, learning about beekeeping, planting seeds, and participating in 4-H’er project demonstrations. Over 150 4-H’ers and adult leaders, as well as many public guests, attended the event.
Georgia 4-H’ers had the opportunity to display their project work at this event by giving a 4-H demonstration or presenting their project animals at the 1st Annual Exhibit Fair. Youth were able to share their 4-H experiences and work with 4-H to those who were not familiar with 4-H and showcase the wide variety of programs and opportunities available within 4-H to the state.
Only eight youth exhibitors were chosen statewide and Gordon County 4-H’ers were selected for three of those spots. Olivia Forrest, a 12th grader at Gordon Central High, was chosen to give her 4-H project about the Chinese language in the atrium of the Atlanta History Center. Her project includes an overview of the language and its relationship to other languages, grammar and sentence structure, speaking tones, and writing characters. Bryson Smith, a 10th grader at Calhoun High, brought his Hereford heifer Bianca and discussed the importance of beef and its byproducts to consumers. Hunter Petty, an 8th grader at Red Bud Middle, brought several Boer goats and talked about showing livestock, including a demonstration of how to use show equipment and how to handle your animals in the show ring. He set up a display board with information on different breeds of goats and questions asked by judges at shows, and displayed some of his ribbons as well as a slide show of pictures from last year’s show season.
For more information about 4-H and the variety of projects offered in the program, please contact the Gordon County Extension/4-H Office at 706-629-8685.