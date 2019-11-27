The following indictments were handed down by a grand jury in Gordon County Superior Court on Monday, Nov. 18. This process formally charges the individual, but they remain innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Kimberly Alexandria McGill was charged with cruelty to children in the first degree.
Domingo Alonzo Miranda and Lizet Astrid Vasquez were both charged in the same case with making a false statement and two counts of forgery in the first degree.
Jerica Teresa Moss was charged with theft by taking and entering an automobile.
William Kimwin Muse was charged with obstruction of an officer and simply battery.
Jose Nicolas-Nicolas was charged with rape and sexual battery.
Jose Manuel Hernandez was charged with criminal attempt to commit the felony offense of rape.
Ruben Alvarez was charged with aggravated assault, pointing a gun or pistol at another, simple battery — family violence and criminal trespass.
Tevey Antwone James was charged with possession of a controlled substance by an inmate, possession of marijuana less than one ounce, obstruction of an officer, open container and public drunkenness.
Christopher Michael Ray was charged with five counts of sale of methamphetamine, two counts of possession of drug related objects, and one count each of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Benjamin Edward Robbins was charged with false imprisonment, battery — family violence and four counts of cruelty to children in the third degree.
Kayla Nichole Carroll and Larry Allen Carroll Jr. was both charged in the same case with five counts of cruelty to children in the second degree and two counts of reckless conduct.
Alisha Garcia-Morales, Alton Lee Goins Jr., Jessica Hutto and Brandy Jamar Sistrunk were all charged in the same case with possession of methamphetamine. Sistrunk was additionally charged with giving false information to a law enforcement officer.
Tammy Jeanette Osburn and William Dennis Potts were both charged in the same case with theft by taking, two counts of burglary in the second degree and two counts of criminal trespass.
Sydney Nichole Parris was charged with financial exploitation of an elder person, identity fraud, financial transaction card theft and seven counts of financial trasaction card fraud.
Juan Jose Chanchavac (also known as Juan Jose Chanchavac-Isep) was charged with aggravated stalking, public drunkenness and simple battery — family violence.
James Brandon Colston was charged with two counts of aggravated assault. Mark Yrjo Carroll was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, driving on the wrong side of roadway, failure to maintain lane, defective equipment, no proof of insurance and failure to wear a seat safety belt.
James David Guyton was charged with five counts of child molestation.