Gordon County Suicide Prevention Coalition to host QPR Suicide Prevention Gatekeeper Training on Saturday

The Gordon County Suicide Prevention Coalition will host QPR Suicide Prevention Gatekeeper Training this Saturday, May 19 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the Family Resource Center of Gordon County, located at 320 N. River Street in Calhoun (on the hill behind the Gordon County Health Department).
Just like CPR for heart attacks, anyone can learn how to recognize and help someone experiencing suicidal thoughts and behaviors using three basic skills taught in QPR (Question, Persuade, Refer).
Sponsored by Highland Rivers Garret Lee Smith Grant, Lookout Mountain Community Services, Family Resource Center of Gordon County and Lookout Mountain Care Management Entity, in the time it takes to watch a movie, you can learn how to save a life through this training event.
To register, call 706-483-5356 or visit http://lmcme.org/qpr