Two high school students from Gordon County placed in the top three for the Congressional Art Competition, where they were awarded with scholarships and were presented with awards by U.S. Congressman Tom Graves.
On Thursday, the Harris Arts Center hosted a reception announcing the winners of the competition. Around 70 high school students within Georgia’s 14th district submitted their artwork to be displayed and judged during this year’s competition. All submitted pieces were on display in the arts center starting March 18.
Each spring the Congressional Institute sponsors a nationwide high school visual art competition to recognize and encourage artistic talent across the nation and in each congressional district. On Thursday, five individuals from Georgia’s 14th district were recognized for their creative pieces.
First place for the competition was awarded to Esther Hayes, a junior at Sonoraville High School, whose piece was entitled “Meraki.”
Hayes, who is interested in practicing art for the rest of her life, said “Meraki” was the first piece she painted in 2019 and she designed it as a peek into South African culture.
The title of her piece, she said, means “to put all your effort into something.” Hayes has never been to South Africa, but chose the subject of her painting to encourage diversity in society.
“This is the first competition I’ve done,” Hayes said. “I feel like it’ll be a good opportunity to get my name out there.”
As a result of her placing first, Hayes was given a $3,000 yearly, renewable scholarship to the Savannah College of Art and Design, and also a $12,000 scholarship to the Art Institute of Atlanta.
During the reception, second place was awarded to George Zhang, a student at Darlington School in Rome, and third was awarded to Calhoun High School senior Brooke Landry. The Art Institute offered scholarships to second and third place as well — $7,500 and $3,000 respectively.
Landry, who is attending New York University in the fall to study collaborative arts, is not only a visual artist, but is also a singer, pianist, flute player, piccolo player and a dancer. Landry has participated in this competition for the past three years, earning honorable mentions at the past two.
“It feels good to place, but I’m really happy I didn’t win first or second because I already know where I’m going to school and I already knew SCAD offered such a generous scholarship,” Landry said. “I don’t want to take that from someone else.”
Landry has been drawing for years, and said it’s not necessarily something she says she’s talented at, but it’s more so something she decides to practice relentlessly.
“It’s more so suffering through the terrible drawings so you can finally get to the good ones,” Landry said, “and it’s the same with everything else I do.”
Graves, who awarded the winners with certificates and took pictures with them following the reception, said this competition intends to encourage students to dream big.
“You can do big things no matter what anyone says,” Graves said. “You’re always going to get criticism, but push past that and do good things.”
Honorable mentions included George Zhang (for his second entry) and Jaci Davis, of Cedartown High School. Ashley James, of North Paulding High School, was chosen to receive the “People’s Choice” award, which was presented by Gordon County Chamber of Commerce President Kathy Johnson.
Winning pieces, which include first, second and third place, as well as the two honorable mentions, will be displayed in Graves’ Dalton Congressional Office during May.
Hayes’s artwork will then be shipped to Washington, D.C., in June, where it will remain on display in the Cannon House Office Building’s Capitol Tunnel for one year, alongside the first place artwork from each of the 435 congressional districts in the country. Hayes was also presented with two round-trip tickets to see her piece exhibited and participate in the winner’s reception this summer.