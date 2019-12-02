The Gordon County Special Olympics will host their annual bowling even Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the Calhoun Bowling Center.
Joey Marycz, public relations chair for the group, said there will be about 200 athletes participating at the bowling alley, located at 123 Columbus Circle N.E., and that volunteers from all the local high schools, the Circle of Friends, Warrior Academy and HOSA will be on hand to help out.
"We need the community to come out and congratulate and cheer on our athletes as they compete," said Marycz.
Hayley Gilreath and Alecia Segursky, Calhoun City Schools and Gordon County Schools directors of Exceptional Student Services, said volunteers often get as much from their efforts as do the student athletes.
"Although Special Olympics exists to show support for individuals with disabilities, it is often the peers that walk away learning how to better show compassion toward others," they said in a statement.