The Calhoun Bowling Center was a bustle of activity on Tuesday as the Gordon County Special Olympics hosted their annual event for about 200 athletes.
Joey Marycz, public relations chair for the group, said that in addition to the students, volunteers from all the local high schools, the Circle of Friends, Warrior Academy and HOSA also joined in on the fun.
Hayley Gilreath and Alecia Segursky, Calhoun City Schools and Gordon County Schools directors of Exceptional Student Services, said volunteers often get as much from their efforts as do the student athletes.
"Although Special Olympics exists to show support for individuals with disabilities, it is often the peers that walk away learning how to better show compassion toward others," they said in a statement.
The Gordon County Special Olympics hosts three events each year: track and field in the fall, bowling in the winter and basketball in the spring. This year's track and field event was postponed due to bad weather and will be rescheduled for the spring.