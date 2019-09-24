Gordon County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Robert Paris said the inmate who died Saturday, Sept. 21, at the jail was Phyllis J. Pursley, 57, of Riverbend Road in Plainville.
Sheriff Mitch Ralston reported on his website that jail officers responded to a medical emergency at the jail at about 3:50 a.m. Saturday. Pursley was transported to AdventHealth Gordon, where she was pronounced dead.
Foul play is not suspected and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is in charge of the case, as is required in such situations.
Pursley had been at the jail since Sept. 15 facing charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug related objects and traffic violations.