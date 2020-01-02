Sheriff Mitch Ralston formally recognized several deputies for bravery and outstanding service at the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office this week.
Four deputies received medals and accompanying citations as Officer(s) of the Year 2019 (in four categories); two received promotion to higher ranks; and four other deputies received medals and accompanying citations for bravery in action.
Those receiving awards for Officer of the Year 2019 were as follows:
- Sgt. Eric Bergen, Jailor of the Year 2019. Bergen is assigned to the Jail Division and has been a GCSO employee since June 2017.
- Deputy Ryan Silvers, Court Services Deputy Sheriff of the Year 2019. Silvers is assigned to the Court Services Division and has been a GCSO employee since March 2011.
- Detective Lindsey R. Azar, Detective of the Year 2019. Azar is assigned to the Detective Division and has been a GCSO employee since April 2009.
- Deputy Mitchell Massingill, Enforcement Deputy Sheriff of the Year 2019. Massingill is assigned to the Patrol Division and has been a GCSO employee since May 2018.
"The official Officer of the Year citations particularize each employee’s efficiency, diligent work ethic and devotion to duty during calendar year 2019," said Ralston.
Those receiving awards for bravery, the “Sheriff’s Medal of Valor,” were as follows:
- Sgt. Robert "Bobby" Garcia, Medal of Valor. Garcia is assigned to the Patrol Division and has been a GCSO employee since July 2011.
- Deputy Eric Blackstock, Medal of Valor. Blackstock is assigned to the Patrol Division and has been a GCSO employee since January 2018.
- Deputy Tyler Pierce, Medal of Valor. Pierce is assigned to the Patrol Division and has been a GCSO employee since July 2017.
- Deputy Emily Kirby, Medal of Valor. Kirby is assigned to the Patrol Division and has been a GCSO employee since November 2017. Kirby is the first female recipient of the Medal of Valor in the history of the Sheriff’s Office.
The Medal of Valor, along with other formal awards, was established in 1995 and is the highest award presented by the sheriff.
Since that time before the presentations this week, only nine such medals have been awarded. The action for which these deputies were honored took place on Oct. 12, 2019, near Resaca and involved the response to and subsequent arrest of a heavily armed, barricaded murder suspect, and the attempted rescue of the murder victim.
The official Citation for Bravery reads in part, “in disregard for their own personal safety ... returned fire forcing (the offender) to stop shooting ... acting again in total disregard for their own personal safety and in a valiant effort to save her life ... dragged the victim out of the line of fire ... (for) actions above and beyond that which are normally expected of a peace officer in the face of an armed and violently hostile adversary.”
Also during this ceremony, Deputy Sheriff Rex Anderson was promoted to the rank of sergeant. Anderson is assigned to the Patrol Division and has been a GCSO employee since August 2008. Sgt. Russ Jones was promoted to the rank of lieutenant. Jones is assigned to the Patrol Division and has been a GCSO employee since April 2004.
In his remarks, Sheriff Ralston personally thanked, praised and complimented all of the award recipients. The sheriff also spoke of how fortunate the community is to be served by people of their character who choose to put their selves at risk daily, sacrifice time spent with their families, and who consistently put others first.