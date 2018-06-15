Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Gordon County posted a lower unemployment rate and lower claims in April.
Those strong numbers, though, were somewhat offset by monthly declines in the labor force and the number of employed residents. Still, most indicators remain positive for the year.
“Even though we did see some fluctuations in the employment and workforce numbers across the state, job growth continues to be very strong,” Butler said.
In April, the number of employed residents in Gordon County settled at 25,864, representing a loss of 160 on the month but an increase of 464 over the last year.
Gordon County ended April with a labor force of 26,823. That number is down 295 over the month but up 266 over the past 12 months.
At the same time, the jobless rate fell to 3.6 percent, a drop of .4 percent over the previous month. A year ago, the jobless rate was 4.4 percent.
In Gordon County, initial claims for unemployment were down about 9 percent for the month but up about 2 percent for the year. Most of the drops in claims were seen in the manufacturing and construction industry.
Employ Georgia, the GDOL’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com showed 268 active job postings in metro Gordon County for April.
Visit dol.georgia.gov to learn more about career opportunities, Employ Georgia and other GDOL services for job seekers and employers and to connect with us on social media.