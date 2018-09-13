Gordon County sees another successful Shoes for Orphan Souls campaign

Jimmy and Judy Prater delivered 185 pairs of shoes and 1647 pairs of socks to Precept Ministries in Chattanooga on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018. The Praters would like to thank Calhoun and Gordon County for a great effort to a very worthy cause- the Shoes for Orphan Souls campaign.
A tractor trailer will carry a full load of shoes and socks to Mesquite, Texas - free of charge - for worldwide distribution. Approximately 30 percent of the shoes and socks stay in the United States and has, over the last 23 years, been delivered to 81 needy countries.