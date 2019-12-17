The Gordon County Board of Education approved Gordon Central alumnus Tim Watkins as the director of transportation and Heather Hunt as lead nurse for Gordon County Schools this week during a called meeting.
As an ASE Master Certified Technician for Automotive (A1-A9) and Medium/Heavy Truck (T1-T8), Watkins has most recently served as the automotive technology instructor at Gordon Central High School. Prior to his work in the classroom, Watkins worked in the transportation department for Calhoun City Schools, servicing, maintaining and repairing the school system fleet. His work experience also includes performing mandated inspections on a school bus fleet, bus repairs, coordinating routes, handling disciplinary issues and making judgment calls during inclement weather situations. Watkins also brings with him experience from both the military and private industry as a diesel mechanic.
“I’m very honored to have the opportunity to continue to serve Gordon County Schools, its students and its parents in this expanded role. I’m a product of Gordon County Schools and this community, and it will always be my home. I look forward to serving as transportation director with transparency, integrity and our students’ safety at the forefront,” said Watkins.
He began his new position immediately.
Hunt will oversee the nursing program for the school district.
Hunt is an alumnus of Gordon Central High School and a summa cum laude graduate of Kennesaw State University, where she received a Bachelor of Science in nursing. She has been a registered nurse for more than 24 years and spent much of her career in the Emergency Department at the former Gordon Hospital.
During the past four years, Hunt has worked with Gordon County Schools and has served in several capacities in addition to her role as school nurse. She is a first responder team leader, CPR instructor, Chattahoochee Technical College CNA instructor and volunteer coach for the Gordon Central track team. Most recently, she was presented with a Lifesaver Award from Kimberly Fraker, Gordon County superintendent, for her efforts in managing a life-threatening student emergency on the GCHS campus.
Mike Evelti, executive director of Student Services, is excited to have Hunt step into her new role.
“Mrs. Hunt has been a tremendous asset to the nursing program as the school nurse at Gordon Central High School, and I am confident that she will do well leading the program throughout the district,” he said.
Hunt will begin her new position on Jan. 2.