Gordon County Schools 'Teacher of the Year' announced

On May 1, Gordon County Schools held its 2018-19 Teacher of the Year banquet. Nominees from each school were honored with gifts provided by sponsors, including 2Work Staffing and First Bank of Calhoun. Additionally, the three finalists were presented with certificates, and Andy McLeod, music teacher from W. L. Swain Elementary School, was named District Teacher of the Year for 2018-19 and will go on to represent Gordon County Schools in the 2020 Georgia Teacher of the Year competition. Caroline Stephens, the 2017-18 District Teacher of the Year served as the Mistress of Ceremonies for the event.
Pictured are Gordon County Teacher of the Year Nominees: Front (L-R)- Alicia Williams, Belwood Elementary School; August Davis, Sonoraville Elementary School; Jennifer Crump, Red Bud Elementary School; Wayne Harper, District Finalist, Red Bud Middle School; Andy McLeod, District Teacher of the Year, W. L. Swain Elementary School; Renee Hughes, District Finalist, Gordon Central High School; Jesse Martin, Sonoraville High School; Valerie Allen, Ashworth Middle School; Cindy Price, Fairmount Elementary School; Jason Etheridge, Tolbert Elementary School
Back Row (L-R)- Dr. Susan Remillard, Superintendent; Board members: Charlie Walraven; Bobby Hall, vice-chairperson; Chris Johnson, chairperson; Larry Massey; Nan Barnette; Dana Stewart