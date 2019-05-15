Lisa Traylor, a substitute teacher for Gordon County Schools, was recently nominated by W.L. Swain Elementary School as Kelly Educational Staffing’s Substitute Teacher of the Year. In a surprise visit to her classroom at W.L. Swain on May 7, Kelly Staffing personnel notified Traylor that she had been named Georgia’s Substitute Teacher of the Year.
Each year, Kelly Educational Staffing (KES) branch managers nominate outstanding substitute teachers in each of the 35 states that KES services. Nominations for this honor are based on performance and recommendations from school personnel. From the nominees, one winner is chosen for each state.
In her nomination letter, Elizabeth Anderson, principal at W. L. Swain Elementary, wrote, “Lisa is professional, dependable, and always willing to do whatever it takes to support us at WLS,” she continued, “She is smart and easily adapts to whatever class she is filling in for that day. My teachers always request her as we know she is the best of the best.”
The state winners each receive a $300 award and become eligible for Kelly’s national Substitute Teacher of the Year honor at the end of the school year.