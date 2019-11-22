Every fall, the College Board AP Program recognizes high school students who have demonstrated outstanding college-level achievement through their performance on multiple AP Exams.
This honor is granted to students who receive scores of 3 or higher on three or more AP Exams. Additionally, students who receive an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP Exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on four or more of these exams are named AP Scholars with Honor. The title of AP Scholars with Distinction is granted to students who receive an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP Exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams.
Gordon County Schools is pleased to announce the following district students and 2019 alumni have been named AP Scholars:
Sonoraville High School
- Payton E. Baker - AP Scholar with Honor
- Elijah J. Hibberts - AP Scholar
- Nathan E. Rademacher - AP Scholar
- Savannah E. Stanley - AP Scholar with Honor
Gordon Central High School
- Haven D. Hendrix - AP Scholar with Honor
- Samantha N. Jordan - AP Scholar
- Alfredo D. Pegueros - AP Scholar
- Zack T. Sisson - AP Scholar
- Cole T. Wilson - AP Scholar with Distinction