Gordon County Schools saw an increase in state accountability scores over those of 2018. CCRPI scores were released today by the Georgia Department of Education. The CCRPI is Georgia’s statewide accountability measurement as required by the federal Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA).
2019 and 2018 CCRPI scores are directly comparable. Scores from prior years are not comparable because the state made improvements to the CCRPI calculation as part of its State ESSA Plan. The 2018 CCRPI was the first to use the new calculation.
The overall district score on the 2019 CCRPI was 75.2, a 2.9-point increase over 2018. The district’s elementary score came in at 77.1, with 68.1 for middle schools, and 77.9 for high schools.
The district’s elementary schools saw the most notable change, with a 5.6-point increase over the previous year for the district elementary rating. High schools also rose significantly, showing a 3.8-point increase in the district rating at this level. The district middle school score was a 3-point decrease over that of 2018. In consideration of individual school efforts, seven schools showed substantial improvement over their respective 2018 scores.
“The increase in our system CCRPI scores is a direct reflection of the hard work and dedication of our local school administrators, faculty and staff to increasing the academic success of each child in Gordon County. I appreciate working with such a devoted and genuinely caring group of educators. The central office team is working alongside our schools to analyze this new data, as well as system trends, to develop plans for continued improvement in all areas. Middle school will be a focus as we move forward, increasing the quality of instruction and improving student achievement. In addition, literacy will remain at the forefront at all grade levels and in all content areas,” said Kimberly Fraker, Gordon County Schools’ Superintendent.
An additional portion of the credit for the increase in these scores can be attributed to the availability and focus on formative data available to schools to ensure instruction is focused on the individual student’s needs. The district’s instructional coaches worked with classroom teachers to provide job-embedded professional development linked to formative assessment data.
Continued implementation of the Literacy for Learning, Living, and Leading in Georgia (L4) grant for birth-12th grade provided additional resources and professional learning focused on literacy across the curriculum in all content areas, which will be an enhanced focus for the district moving forward.
As part of the CCRPI reports, the Georgia Department of Education released the 2019 School Climate Star Ratings for local schools. This rating is provided as an informational tool for schools, parents, and communities. While it is reported alongside the CCRPI, it is not included in the calculation that produces school and district CCRPI scores.
School climate refers to the quality and character of school life – the “culture” of a school. A sustainable, positive school climate fosters youth development and student learning, which are essential elements for academic success, career-skill improvement, and overall quality of life.
The School Climate Star Rating assesses the climate of a school – each school in Georgia receives a one- to five-star rating, with five stars representing an excellent school climate and one star representing a school climate most in need of improvement.
Gordon County School District schools scored well on the star climate assessment, with all schools receiving a three or higher, and an average of 4 stars for all schools. Red Bud Middle School received the highest rating of 5 stars.