Gordon County Schools released a draft of the proposed 2020-2021 school calendar this week, and the GCS Board of Education will consider the schedule for approval at their January meeting.
Amy Parker, director of communications of the school system, said board members have had the opportunity to review survey feedback, comments from stakeholders and the calendar drafts provided by the Joint School Calendar Committee (comprised of student, parent, teacher and community representatives from Calhoun City and Gordon County Schools) that met on Friday, Nov. 22.
Approximately 3,000 respondents shared their thoughts on school start and end dates, holidays and school breaks, and other priorities that they felt should be considered during the calendar planning process, and 54% of respondents felt it was somewhat or very important that the two school systems attempt to align school calendars, while 53% responded that a longer summer would be welcomed.
Parker said the top four priorities based on survey feedback included: Two full weeks of holiday time surrounding Christmas and New Year Day (62%); the start school be no sooner than the middle of August (38%); a full week of holiday time at Thanksgiving (29%); and school ending no later than Memorial Day (27%).
Based on the survey feedback, School Governance Team and Calendar Committee discussions, Parker said the board feels that the following 2020-2021 student calendar draft, which includes 176 instructional days, meets the expectations and supports the needs of students, staff and community.
The following student calendar will be recommended at the January Board meeting:
- First day of school: Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020
- Labor Day: Monday, Sept. 7, 2020
- Fall break: Monday, Oct. 5, - Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020
- Thanksgiving break: Monday, Nov. 23, - Friday, Nov. 27, 2020
- Christmas break: Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 - Tuesday, January 5, 2021
- MLK Jr. Day: Monday, Jan. 18, 2021
- Presidents Day/Winter break: Monday, Feb. 15, - Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021
- Student holiday: Monday, March 15, 2021 (Professional Learning Day for staff. Additional PLDs will be determined by system and school leadership as part of the strategic planning process.)
- Spring break: Monday, April 5, - Friday, April 9, 2021
- Last day of school: Wednesday, May 26, 2021