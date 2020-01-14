The Gordon County School System is currently looking for 24 mentors to work with first grade students on sight words and other literacy efforts as part of its new reading program, GET READING. Literacy Liaison Brooke Stone said three training sessions remain for potential volunteers looking to get involved.
The first session will be held on Thursday, Jan. 16, at 9:30 a.m. A second session will start later that same day at 12:30 p.m. The third and final training session will be held Friday, Jan. 17, at 9 a.m. All three training sessions will be held at the Gordon College and Career Academy, located at 305 Beamer Road S.W. in Calhoun.
“All volunteers would have to do is go through a background check and then do our mandated reporting session. It lasts an hour and we’ll go over the literacy piece, as well as some of the activities they’ll be doing, then we get into confidentiality and things like that so they know not to disclose personal information about students,” Stone said.
Those who sign up to be mentors will be asked to spend one hour a day, Monday through Thursday, working with students on sight words through the use of games, flashcards, and other hands-on activities. Substitutes are also being accepted to cover days when other volunteers cannot make it to work with their assigned student. Stone said subs can get in contact with her to share what days they would be willing and able to fill in for full-time volunteers.
The GET READING program was brought to Gordon County by Superintendent Kimberly Fraker, who started originally in Bartow County. It will run through late April at both Swain and Fairmount Elementary schools during its first year, but Stone said the system is hoping to expand it in its second year to include all eight elementary schools in the county.
“That will largely depend on funding and how many volunteers we get. We need 12 for each school, so we’d be looking at getting a lot more people signed up,” Stone said.
For more information or to register as a GET READING volunteer, contact Brooke Stone at 678-223-5431 or bstone@gcbe.org.