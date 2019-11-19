Gordon County Schools officials, along with a representative from the University of Georgia’s Carl Vinson Institute of Government, welcomed educators and community partners to a “lunch and learn” event Tuesday to talk about the future of the school system.
The meeting is part of the GSC GET Strategic campaign as the system works with the Vinson Institute to develop a five-year strategic plan. GET stands for growth, empower and transform.
During the lunch event, Superintendent Kimberly Fraker told the crowd about the system’s current position, sharing graduation rates, tests scores and several other measurable data areas the system and state track to determine progress. She also talked about the goals of the system, as well as the specific areas educators are currently working to address.
Fraker said all the schools in the system are working together on shared goals.
“We let each grade level choose their own goal and each one chose to focus on literacy,” said said.
Russell Cook, public service assistant with the Vinson Institute, said the UGA organization has existed and worked with local governments for about 95 years but didn’t begin to work with school systems until 2015.
Cook tasked the community partners at the event on Tuesday with addressing a series of questions and talking about what they would like to see change in the school system. He urged them to focus more on ideas and less on process.
“They’re really aimed to be futuristic, to see where we want to be five years down the road,” Cook said of the questions. “You’re going to be asked, ‘what is a game-changer idea that can really propel this school system forward?’”
Bobby Hall, vice chair of the Gordon County Board of Education, said he appreciated the people who participated in the event on Tuesday, and he agreed with Cook’s idea of thinking big.
“If we can get our community thinking about education, I think we can really raise the level of education,” said Hall. “Think out of the box. Think big. It may not be feasible. It may be able to be funded, but we have to get the idea out of the ground to get it going.”
Cook told the participants that they ideas they share and talk about could help shape the strategic plan.