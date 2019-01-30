Elementary schools across the Gordon County school district recently celebrated the 100th days of school.
Many teachers and students dressed as though they were 100 years old, and classes participated in 100 Days Smarter activities. Some of the activities included sorting snacks or blocks into groups of 10 to make 100, playing counting games by 1s and 10s to get to 100, and creating a self-portrait at 100 years old and writing a story about what they would be seeing or doing at that age.
Pre-K students at Tolbert Elementary also celebrated the following day with 101 Dalmatians activities.