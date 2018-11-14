As proclaimed by Gov. Nathan Deal, November is Family Engagement Month in Georgia, and Thursday is National Parent Involvement Day.
To promote parent and family engagement, Gordon County Schools is supported by district family engagement specialists. The work of family engagement specialists focuses on meaningful and strategic actions to build family and staff capacity to work as equal partners in helping students be successful in school.
Jennifer Pulliam is one of the two district family engagement specialists for Gordon County Schools. Jennifer became a part of Gordon County Schools in 1999. Through her time with the district, she has worked as a family advocate for Gordon Central High School, Belwood Elementary and Sonoraville Elementary.
She moved into the position of district family engagement while assisting students transitioning into Red Bud Middle School the year that it first opened. She now serves several schools in the district, including Red Bud Middle School, Red Bud Elementary School, Sonoraville Elementary School and Fairmount Elementary School.
The other district family engagement specialist, Sherri Hill, has worked for twelve years with Gordon County Schools. She started at W. L. Swain Elementary School as the after school care director, then as family advocate for both Swain and Tolbert before taking on her current position. While she works throughout the district, her primary responsibility is with the feeder schools for Gordon Central High School.
In this position, these district family engagement specialists assist with efforts to deepen relationships between schools, families and community partners to support student academic achievement.
“We encourage all of our parents and families to contact one of our district family engagement specialists to learn how to get more involved in their children’s schools. Whether it is through the PTO, volunteering, booster clubs, or some other venue, we welcome involvement from our families as we strive to give our students the best education experience possible," said Superintendent Susan Remillard.
In an effort to promote parent engagement and communications between families and schools, our family engagement specialists are sponsoring a Teacher Communications Award for the month of November.
To nominate a teacher for this special award or to learn more about family engagement in Gordon County Schools, visit gcbe.org/familyengagement or call 706-629-7366.