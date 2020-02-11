During the February meeting of the Gordon County Board of Education, Kimberly Fraker, superintendent of Gordon County Schools, announced changes in several leadership positions throughout the district.
Effective immediately, Amy Parker, current CEO of the Gordon County College and Career Academy, will transition to the district-wide position of director of Communications and Community Engagement. Parker, who has been with Gordon County Schools since 1997, is excited about the opportunity to work with the community to strengthen programs throughout the district.
“While I am sad to be leaving the College and Career Academy, a project I have been with since its inception, I am excited about representing the entire school district as we work to build stronger relationships with many of the same partners in education who have helped make the academy a success,” said Parker.
Alice Mashburn, who was named assistant superintendent in December, will take over the academy CEO responsibilities as a portion of her duties in her new role.
The 2020-2021 school year will bring additional changes to the College and Career Academy, as well as Ashworth Middle, Tolbert Elementary, Red Bud Middle and Sonoraville High schools.
Mark Waters, Ashworth Middle School assistant principal has made plans to retire at the end of the 2019-2020 school year. Steffan Larson, who has served as the Gordon County College and Career Academy Coordinator since 2016, will transfer to Ashworth Middle School to replace Waters.
Scott McClanahan, who has served as a principal at both the middle school and high school levels and is the current Ashworth Middle School principal, will transition to the College and Career Academy to serve as the principal.
McClanahan is enthusiastic about being a part of the academy’s continued success, stating, “I have been an administrator in the district for 13 years, and I have seen the positive impact the Academy has had on our students. I look forward to working with the academy staff and our business and industry partners as we continue to build upon the success that has already been established in preparing students for college, careers and beyond.”
Stepping in to lead Ashworth Middle School will be Sket Angland, current Tolbert Elementary School principal. Angland has been with the school district since 1996. She initially served as a physical education teacher and eighth-grade math teacher at Ashworth Middle School. She later became the system math specialist and later the assistant principal at W. L. Swain Elementary before moving into the principal’s role at Tolbert Elementary School in 2010.
“I am excited to return to Ashworth Middle where I began my career,” said Angland.
Gordon County Schools will be seeking applicants to fill the vacancy of the principal job at Tolbert Elementary School.
Red Bud Middle and Sonoraville High schools’ changes will come in the way of assistant principal positions.
Matt Fox, current assistant principal at Red Bud Middle School, will move to Sonoraville High School, and Becky Reynolds, current Sonoraville High School assistant principal, will take Fox’s position at Red Bud Middle.
The assistant principal vacancy created by the board’s approval in January to name Allen Bowen director of Human Resources will be also be posted as a vacancy for which the district will seek applicants.
“We have extraordinary leaders, and I am glad we are able to give many of them a chance to put their varied talents to use in significant ways throughout our district. I am proud of the work of our leadership team and I look forward to seeing the excellence these leaders will bring to their new positions,” said Fraker following the announced changes.