Gordon County College and Career Academy CEO and system Director of Communications Amy Parker recently completed the Certified Economic Developer program through the University of Georgia's Carl Vinson Institute of Government.
This certificate program helps improve the effectiveness and performance of economic development professionals by enhancing their knowledge and skills in economic and workforce development.
“We are proud to have developed this program in conjunction with the Georgia Economic Developers Association to help local and state economic developers gain the knowledge they need to help their communities, regions and the state achieve economic success,” said Jennifer Nelson, GA Certified Economic Developer Program Manager with the University of Georgia’s Carl Vinson Institute of Government. “The skills participants develop are Georgia-specific, based on Georgia law and issues, and can be put into practice immediately.”