Gordon County Saddle Club to host Ride for a Cure April 28

Gordon County Saddle Club members will be hosting their annual Ride for a Cure event on Saturday, April 28, 2018, at Dry Creek Trails in Armuchee to help support the American Cancer Society.

Registration begins at 9 a.m.  Proof of Negative Coggins is required per horse and can be shown at the registration table.

A $10 gift donation per rider is requested, however, sponsoring a rider or monetary contributions is also an option for anyone who wishes to help support their fundraising efforts.

Plans are to enjoy a nice trail ride followed by sandwiches, snacks & soft drinks for participants as well as a raffle prize drawing to complete the fundraiser event.  Raffle Tickets are available to purchase prior to and on the day of the event for $2 each or 3 for $5. (Do not have to be present to win).  

All proceeds from this event go directly to the American Cancer Society. 

Should weather become an issue, a Rain Date is scheduled for Saturday May 5, same location and time frame.

The Day Use Only parking area at the Dry Creek Trailhead requires a $5 pass per vehicle which can be picked up at the trailhead entrance Kiosk.

For more information contact Desmond Fox at 770-548-5956 or visit the GCSC facebook page at www.facebook.com/gordoncounty.saddleclub

GCSC meetings are held the fourth Thursday of each month at the Gordon County Agricultural Service Center in Calhoun at 7 p.m.