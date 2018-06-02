Gordon County Saddle Club raises $4,000 to support the American Cancer Society

The Gordon County Saddle Club hosted their annual Ride for a Cure benefit trail ride event on Saturday, April 28 at Dry Creek Trails in the Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest.
Clear skies and great weather brought out more than 50 cowboys and cowgirls of all ages to ride the trails to help support a great cause. At the end of the group ride, sandwiches, snacks, water and soft drinks were provided for all participants compliments of the GCSC.
To complete the evening event, fundraising efforts also included a raffle drawing and auction for multiple items consisting of handmade crafts and gift baskets, along with other horse and non-horse related items donated by individuals and sponsors within the community.
GCSC is excited to announce through horseback rider participation, raffle and auction items, T-Shirt sales and online contributions, they raised a total of $4,000 for the American Cancer Society.
The club wishes to thank everyone for their support and for helping make their event a wonderful success.
GCSC meets the 4th Thursday of each month at the Gordon County Agricultural Service Center in Calhoun @ 7pm. For future events and trail rides visit their website @ www.gordoncountysaddleclub.com or www.facebook.com/gordoncounty.saddleclub