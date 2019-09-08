Gordon County Saddle Club members are gearing up to host their annual Saddle Up for St. Jude trail ride event on Saturday, Sept. 28, at Dry Creek Trails in Armuchee to help support the children at St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.
The event registration begins at 9 a.m. with ride out at 10 a.m. A $10 gift donation per rider is requested, however, sponsoring a rider or monetary contributions are also options for anyone who wishes to help support fundraising efforts.
Plans include a pleasant 2.5 hour trail ride followed by sandwiches, snacks and soft drinks provided for participants, as well as a raffle prizes and live auction for various items. Organizers say everyone is welcome and encouraged to come out to enjoy the fun and to help support St. Jude's kids.
All proceeds to benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Dry Creek Trailhead is available for day use only and parking is $5 per vehicle. Additional parking and primitive camping are available at multiple sites (at no charge) just off the trailhead.
Should weather become an issue, a rain date is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 5, at the same location and time schedule.
For more information contact Desmond Fox at 770-548-5956 or visit the GCSC facebook page at www.facebook.com/gordoncounty.saddleclub.
The GCSC meets the fourth Thursday of each month at the Gordon County Agricultural Service Center, 1282 Highway 53 Spur S.W., Calhoun, at 7 p.m.