Gordon County Saddle Club held their annual Saddle Up for St. Jude charity event at Dry Creek Trails on Saturday, September 28th 2019.
It was a successful event with cowboys and cowgirls of all ages coming out to support the fundraiser held for the children at St. Jude's Hospital.
The group of horseback riders took to the trails at approximately 10:30 am, returning from a 2 hour ride to enjoy hamburgers, hot dogs, and snacks followed by a fun raffle drawing for prizes and live auction for handcrafted pieces, special gift baskets, and many other great items.
Through event participation, T-Shirt sales, raffle and auction festivities, along with online contributions, the grand total came to $5,800.00 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and its mission of finding cures and saving children from cancer and other deadly diseases.
Gordon County Saddle Club sends a huge THANK YOU to everyone that came out to participate and enjoy the day's event. They’re also very appreciative to the local sponsors and vendors as well as the many individuals who contributed various items to the auction and prize tables to help make their annual fundraising efforts a wonderful success.
For more information with how to help support St. Jude visit their website at www.stjude.org
GCSC meets the fourth Thursday of each month at the Gordon County Agricultural Service Center in Calhoun at 7pm. For future club events, activities, and trail rides visit www.facebook.com/gordoncounty.saddleclub