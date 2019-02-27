Becky Hood, in her State of the County address last week, talked about school safety, economic growth and emergency procedures that the county has put in place during 2018, as well as introducing future developments.
In summary, the county updated safety plans, educated students on the dangers of substance abuse and opened the new Animal Control facility on Harris Beamer Road. In future goals, the county government plans to work toward updating the Health Department and Brookshire Park, as well as expanding the Senior Citizen Center.
Economy
Hood reported that LOST — local option sales tax — and SPLOST — special purpose, local option sales tax — collections from the past six months have displayed an increase of 7 percent when compared to the same six-month period last year. Because of this growth, the county was able to roll back the millage rate from 9.8 mills to 9.6 mills.
The county’s overall financial net position also increased by almost $1.5 million from June 2017 to June 2018. Hood said this pattern has continued the steady increase in the county’s net position that started in 2013.
Industries in the county have also experienced growth, with additions such as Pilgrim’s Pride and Mullinax Truss. Industrial expansions within the county have taken place at Mannington Mills, Mohawk and LG Electronics.
Because of this growth, 400 business license renewals have been granted and over 50 businesses were opened in 2018. The county unemployment rate has dropped to 3 percent, which is the lowest the rate has been in the area since May 2000.
Community and public safety
The Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and the Gordon County Board of Education recently implemented a plan to have deputies report to all county schools for safety and security measures. Also, Fire Chief Doug Ralston and his staff hosted a Public Safety Day at Home Depot, teaching children about fire safety and fire equipment.
During 2018, the Sheriff’s Auxiliary raised thousands of dollars for special needs in the community, and the Sheriff’s Office hosted adult and youth leadership training programs.
The Fire Department was also evaluated by the Insurance Service Office and improved their rating from 6/9 to 4/4y, which helps homeowners by lowering insurance rates.
According to County Administrator Jim Ledbetter, in the 2012-2018 SPLOST, $2 million was spent on getting new fire hydrants in the county in order to reach a bigger proportion of residents in the case of fire. If a home is within a certain distance of a hydrant or a fire department, insurance rates are lowered and the associated fire department receives improved service ratings.
The new Gordon County Animal Control Facility was also opened in late 2018. The SPLOST-funded project replaced the old facility which burned down in the spring of 2017. The new building, on Harris Beamer Road, now hosts animals and will start using their pole barn for larger animals when construction is complete.
Future projects
Hood announced the 2012-2018 SPLOST projects include the new Health Department, improvements to Brookshire Park, Senior Citizen Center expansion and phase one of the Courthouse project.
The Health Department project is in the process of developing plans for a new facility, expanding the department by about 3,000 square feet (for a total of 11,300 square feet). The county acquired land from the state behind the current Health Department, on North River Street, where the new facility would be built. Architects have drafted a schematic design and plan to send out construction bids within the next few months. When complete, the old facility — which according to Ledbetter is not salvageable — will be taken down and turned into parking space for the new building.
The Brookshire Park project is aimed at improving the park, located between Ga. 156 and the Oostanaula River, by adding a pavilion, restrooms, a walking trail, a wooden boardwalk along the river, a fenced area for dogs, picnic tables, a Frisbee golf course and a fish cleaning station. The revenue for the construction has been collected.
Hood talked about the Senior Citizen Center expansion, which is a project still in the early stages of planning. The potential goals include putting an extension on the back of the building and expanding the kitchen and exercise areas. The next step is getting a schematic design and letting county commissioners look over the plan and approve it, according to Ledbetter.
The second floor of the Gordon County Government Plaza, 215 N. Wall St., is being prepared for renovation in order for the courthouse project to proceed. The plaza, once completed, will host employees, storage and offices during construction of the courthouse. Ledbetter said the most economically efficient way for courthouse renovation to take place is through use of the plaza. The schematic design for the plaza’s second floor is currently being formulated.
Looking further into the future, the 2018-2024 SPLOST projects that have been approved include developing new greenway trails, Salacoa Beach renovations, a new athletic field on the east side of Gordon County and Sugar Valley Fire Station renovations.
Hood recognized her fellow commissioners and local elected officials of the county before diving into an in-depth review of the events of 2018. She acknowledged the county departments for going above and beyond their regular responsibilities.
Hood leads the Gordon County Board of Commissioners, having been first elected in 2007 and serving as chairwoman since a 2013 commission vote. Voting members of the commission include Kevin Cunningham, Bud Owens, Norris Sexton and Chad Steward. Hood served three years on both the Gordon County Chamber’s Board of Directors and the Gordon County College and Career Academy Board, serving as chairwoman on the latter. She is a graduate of Leadership Calhoun/Gordon County and the Leadership Georgia Program.