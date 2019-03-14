The Gordon County Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting and grand opening on Monday for the Interstate 75 rest area in northern Gordon County, after it had been closed for over a year for renovations.
The ribbon cutting is set for 9:30 a.m. at the No. 34 rest area on I-75 North in Adairsville.
The rest area will be reopened at 7 a.m. on Monday after the completion of a final inspection. The facility has been closed for renovations since January 2018.
The renovations to the I-75 North rest area was coupled with work on the I-75 South rest area in Gordon County. The total cost of these renovations was $2,545,637.00.
Work on the I-75 South rest area was completed and the rest area was reopened earlier. Funds for the renovation and beautification of the Georgia welcome centers and rest areas come from revenues collected from the Georgia LOGO program.
The Georgia LOGO program offers businesses advertising along highway interchanges through placement of names and logos on signs approaching exits.
Renovations included parking lot repair, drainage repair, parking lot re-striping, repair existing sidewalks, landscaping and more.
Improvements to the rest area include:
- A remodeled rest area building
- Roof and gutter replacement
- HVAC systems replacement
- Removal and replacement of all exterior and interior lighting with LED lighting
- Installation of occupancy sensors to lighting in restrooms and breezeways
- Replacement of existing toilet fixtures with automatic flush valves
- Replacement of floor and wall tile in all restrooms
- Replacement of counters, mirrors and electric hand dryers
- Replacement of all toilet partitions
- Repair and repainting of all walls and ceilings
- An addition of a family restroom.