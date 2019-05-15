Gordon County native Belsy Garcia recently graduated from the Loyola Chicago Stritch School of Medicine.
Garcia is a native of Guatemala and arrived to the United States when she was 7 years old, along with her family. She always stated that her dream was to become a doctor and help people. Her dream has come true as she graduated with her medical degree on Saturday from the prestigious Loyola Chicago Stritch School of Medicine. She is the eldest daughter of Felix Garcia and Ingrid Manrique and has two sisters. She graduated from Gordon Central in 2009 and then attended Mercer University in Macon, where she received her Bachelor of Science with a major in biology and a minor in mathematics and chemistry.
After Garcia completed her undergraduate studies, she acquired her DACA status, and then became a Certified Nursing Assistant, and worked at Calhoun Health Care Center before being accepted to Loyola Chicago Stritch School of Medicine.
Garcia is an example of persistence and hard work, both of which have allowed her to accomplish her goals and reach her dream. She is a perfect example that if you set your mind and work hard to reach your goals and dreams, any obstacles that may cross your path, will only increase your ability to become stronger and more resilient.
Garcia would like to thank everyone that has helped her along her path to becoming a physician: teachers, friends, instructors, sponsors and especially her parents and sisters. Everyone that believed in her was an important part of her journey.