On Saturday, March 21, at 9 a.m. the Gordon County Republican Party will convene its Precinct Caucuses to elect Delegates and Alternative Delegates to the Gordon County Republican Party Convention. The County Convention will convene at 10 a.m. on March 21, at the same location for the purpose of electing Delegates and Alternates to the Congressional District Convention and the State Convention for the purpose of selection Representative Delegates to the Republican National Convention. The Convention will conduct all other business as necessary.
Both the Precinct Caucus and County Convention will be held at the Fellowship Hall at 731 College St., Calhoun, at 9 and 10 a.m. All Gordon County residents who are legally registered to vote and who believe in the principles of the Republican Party are urged to participate in the process.
The Congressional District Convention will convene on Saturday, April 18, at 10 a.m. at the Convention Center in Dalton. The District Convention will be electing three Delegates and three Alternates to the Republican National Convention. The delegates and Alternates are usually required to pay a fee to help cover costs of Convention.
Pursuant to the official Call of the Georgia Republican Party, all individuals desiring to be a Delegate or Alternate to the Republican National Convention are reminded that in order to be eligible for consideration by the District or State Nominating Committee shall complete on or before April 3 the GPR online application (GAGOP.org) and provide all requested material associated with the respective Nominating Committee as prerequisite to having individuals name placed in nominations at such Conventions.
For further information contact Kathleen Thorman, chairman of the Gordon County Republican Party, at kwthorman@gmail.com.