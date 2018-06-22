Gordon County ready to celebrate 4th of July

The Fourth of July holiday is setting up to be a great one in Gordon County this year with activities for everyone at the 4th of July Celebration at Tate Park in Fairmount and the Star Spangled Celebration, presented by Mohawk, at the Northwest Georgia Regional Fairgrounds in Calhoun.
Fairmount will hold their annual Independence Day celebration on Saturday, June 30, beginning at 10 a.m. in Tate Park, located off Highway 411. Expect a variety of food vendors; live bands; water slides, games and other activities for the kids and a raffle for three firearms throughout the day. The event is sponsored by Morning Star Lodge #349 F&AM in Fairmount. For booth or vendor information, call Jeff Lacey at 770-548-0947.
On Wednesday, July 4, the 2018 Star Spangled Celebration will take place at the Northwest Georgia Regional Fairgrounds, located at 1060 Liberty Road off Highway 53 West in Calhoun. The annual event, sponsored by Mohawk, will include several concerts and performances by Babes Bayou, Tommy Ray Gurley, magic and illusions with Mike Frisbee and dancing by Expressions Performing Arts. Stiltwalker Carrie McQueen will also be on hand to entertain the crowd. There will be inflatables and games for the kids.
Gates will open at 5 p.m.; the event runs through 10 p.m., finishing with the best firework display in Northwest Georgia. Admission is free; the public is invited to bring their law chairs.