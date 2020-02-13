An Atlanta-area pilot, his adult son and two other adults were identified as the victims of the fatal airplane that occurred Saturday morning in the woods near Fairmount.
According to Gordon County Deputy Coroner Christy Nicholson: Roy Smith, 68, of Fayetteville; his son, 25-year-old Morgen Smith of Atlanta; the son’s girlfriend, 23-year-old Savannah Sims of Atlanta; and 63-year-old Raymond Sluk of Senoia all died during the crash.
The four were aboard a Cessna Citation business-line jet that disappeared en route to Nashville at about 10:10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8. Multiple residents in the Fairmount area reported hearing a loud boom not long after.
Gordon County Chief Deputy Robert Paris said the wreckage of the aircraft was found a few hours later in a rugged area about four miles off of Mauldin Road near Fairmount. He said four-wheel-drive vehicles were required to get near the scene, but investigators still had to approach on foot due to the rough terrain.
Heidi Kemner, an air safety investigator for the National Transportation Safety Board, said last weekend during a news conference that the jet departed from Atlanta Regional Airport-Falcon Field in Peachtree City at about 9:45 a.m. While it was snowing at the time the weather has not been determined to have been a factor in the crash.
Federal investigators will look at the pilot’s record and training, the aircraft’s maintenance and weather conditions at the time of the crash, NTSB spokesman Terry Williams said.
The wreckage has been relocated to NTSB offices in Washington, D.C. The investigation could take as long as 18 months, officials said.