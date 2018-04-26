Gordon County places 3rd in State Horse Judging Contest

On Friday, April 20, Gordon County 4-H fielded its first horse judging team in over five years at the Georgia 4-H Horse Judging Contest. Team members included Annelies Carr, Brooklyn Carr, Hannah McElrath, and Halle Moore, all high school students competing in the senior division of competition. At the competition, participants judged seven classes of horses, in both conformation and performance. Each senior competitor also gave three sets of reasons, and answered one set of questions. The classes judged included:
Ranch Riding
Tennessee Walking Horse Country Pleasure
Hunter Under Saddle
Hunt Seat Equitation
Performance Stock Horse Mares
Hunters at Hand
Performance Stock Horse Geldings
The Gordon County 4-H team placed 3rd overall in the contest, winning first place in the reasons and questions portion of the competition. Individually, Annelies Carr placed 5th, Brooklyn Carr placed 10th, Hannah McElrath placed 13th, and Halle Moore placed 15th in the competition.