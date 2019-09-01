Gordon County Divison Chief Nathan Saylors of the Fire-Rescue Department said Sunday that local public safety officials were updated about Hurricane Dorian, which has grown to a Category 5 storm and shifted west.
The eye of the hurricane is currently predicted to remain in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida and Georgia.
"At this point hurricane force winds are present up to 50 miles outside the eye of the hurricane, with tropical force winds being felt up to 150 miles outside of the eye," said Saylors. "With that said any slight shift in track could impact weather patterns."
Saylors said local officials will receive another briefing about the storm on Monday and will continue to monitor the Dorian's progress until then.
"We can not emphasize enough that this is still a developing system and everyone should stay weather aware and up to date on the upcoming changes," he said.
The National Hurricane Center forecasts Dorian to be 40 to 50 miles off the Florida coast on Tuesday and Wednesday, with hurricane-force wind speeds extending about 35 miles to the west.
But that's just one point that forecasters have to choose to place the monstrous storm that packed 185 mph winds on Sunday. It could be within 100 miles of that point, which is why the hurricane center uses — and emphasizes — a shaded cone of uncertainty.
And much of the Florida coast is inside that cone.
Center Director Ken Graham is telling residents don't bet on safety just because his office specific forecast track has the storm just a bit offshore.
"The cone is so important," Graham said.
And making matters more touch-and-go is that with every new forecast, "we keep nudging (Dorian's track) a little bit to the left," which is closer to the Florida coast, he said.
Dorian is a powerful but small hurricane with hurricane-force winds Sunday only extending 29 miles to the west, but they are expecting to grow a bit. That makes forecasting the storm's path along the coast — either just off the coast, skirting it or moving inland with a direct hit — delicate and difficult. Just a few miles west or east makes the difference between devastation and bad but not horrible damage, meteorologists said.
Adding to that problem is Dorian's slow, almost snail-like pace. What initially looked like a Labor Day storm for the U.S. is now approaching Tuesday and Wednesday.
"People are getting impatient with this," University of Miami hurricane researcher Brian said. Because the threat seems to keep sticking around, it could be a problem getting the right message across, he said.