Gordon County Division Chief Nathan Saylors of the Fire-Rescue Department said Hurricane Dorian has been downgraded to a Category 3 storm and has slowed down, looking now as if it will continue up the coast, posing minimal threat to Northwest Georgia.
"The forecasted tracks of the hurricane have seemed to come together and most all of the tracks show that it will come up the coast and continue moving toward South Carolina and North Carolina, causing minimal to no effects in our area," said Saylors. "The forecasters still encourage everyone to stay weather-aware because any westward shift in its current track could greatly increase the chances of effects in Gordon County."
Area emergency officials have been participating in daily briefings regarding the storm.
Practically parking over the Bahamas for day and a half, Hurricane Dorian pounded away at the islands Tuesday in a watery onslaught that devastated thousands of homes, trapped people in attics and crippled hospitals. At least five deaths were reported, with the full extent of the damage far from clear.
The United Nations and the International Red Cross began mobilizing to deal with the unfolding humanitarian crisis. Prime Minister Hubert Minnis called it "a historic tragedy."
The storm's relentless winds and torrential rain battered the islands of Abaco and Grand Bahama, which have a combined population of about 70,000 and are known for their marinas, golf courses and all-inclusive resorts. The Grand Bahama airport was under 6 feet of water.
Dorian was expected to approach the Florida coast later Tuesday, but the threat to the state eased significantly, with the National Hurricane Center's projected track showing most of the coast just outside the cone of potential landfall. No place in Florida had more than an 8% chance of getting hit by hurricane-force winds.
The forecast instead showed North Carolina in the crosshairs toward the end of the week.
As Labor Day weekend drew to a close, over 2 million people in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina were warned to evacuate for fear Dorian could bring life-threatening storm-surge flooding even if the hurricane's center stayed offshore, as forecast. Several large airports announced closings, and hundreds of flights were canceled.