Gordon County native Monty Powell to take GEM stage for concert benefiting Family Resource Center

Gordon County native Monty Powell, who has successfully penned songs for artists such as Keith Urban, Lady Antebellum, Rascall Flatts and Tim McGraw to name a few, will be performing a benefit concert, “Highway 41 Revisited,” with his new band, Troubadour 77, at the GEM Theatre on Friday, June 1 beginning at 7 p.m.
Powell, SESAC’s Songwriter of the Year in 2009, a recipient of the CMA Triple Play Award in 2010 and winner of multiple awards throughout his storied career, will be performing to raise money for the Family Resource Center of Gordon County, where proceeds will be used to support prevention of child abuse in the community.
Tickets are on sale now for $35 and a VIP package is available.
For more information or tickets, visit calhoungemtheatre.org. And see the Saturday, May 12, 2018 issue of the Calhoun Times for a interview with Monty Powell concerning this special concert.