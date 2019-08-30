The Gordon County Ministerial Alliance donated $500 to help support the efforts of Ashworth Middle School's Samaritan’s Closet. Daniel Worley, teacher at AMS, developed the Samaritan’s Closet to help provide essential items such as food and school supplies to students that need them. Ashworth Media Specialist Leigh-Ann Hunt said school officials are very grateful for the generous donation.
Gordon County Ministerial Alliance donates $500 to Ashworth Middle's Samaritan's Closet
