Good Samaritan Closet donation

Pictured, from left, are Connie Van Houten, Chelsea Young, Anna Stutts, Nicole Erickson, Daniel Worley, Michael Evelti, Scott McClanahan, Mark Waters and Georgette Hunt.

 Contributed

The Gordon County Ministerial Alliance donated $500 to help support the efforts of Ashworth Middle School's Samaritan’s Closet. Daniel Worley, teacher at AMS, developed the Samaritan’s Closet to help provide essential items such as food and school supplies to students that need them. Ashworth Media Specialist Leigh-Ann Hunt said school officials are very grateful for the generous donation.

