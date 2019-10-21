Students were honored at the fourth annual REACH Georgia Scholars signing ceremony for Gordon County Schools on Monday. REACH Georgia is a mentoring and scholarship program providing promising students the support to graduate from high school and achieve post-secondary success.
REACH scholars will be paired with a mentor who models positive behavior and provides the student with knowledge, advice, guidance and support related to education and beyond. Academic coaches will help ensure scholars are on track to succeed through monitoring student progress, helping students develop education and career plans, and identifying academic and social supports.
REACH Scholars who complete the requirements of the contract will be awarded a financial scholarship upon graduating from high school.
The 2019 REACH Scholars are:
- Ja’Sarah L. Gray -- Red Bud Middle
- Katalynn S. Rexroad -- Red Bud Middle
- Anthony F. Flores -- Red Bud Middle
- Thomas F. Young -- Red Bud Middle
- Perry L. Gammon III -- Ashworth Middle
- Ryan J. Tomer -- Ashworth Middle