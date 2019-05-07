Two Gordon County men were among 10 people arrested in Floyd County during a recent child sex sting involving agencies in eight southern states.
Operation Southern Impact III targeted child predators, specifically ones who sexually exploit children with the use of technology, according to Capt. Ojilvia Lom with the Floyd County Police Department.
Working together, agents with each of the departments made a total of 36 contacts with known and suspected predators. Of those, several men traveled to Floyd County with intentions of meeting a minor to commit acts of child molestation or rape, Lom said.
Two men locally are facing child pornography charges resulting from an investigation which began prior to the three day sting. Most of the arrests involved conversations between the men and specially trained officers who the men believed were minors.
Suspects engage with officers online and in this case “they physically show up at a predetermined point to meet with a minor,” said Floyd County police Lt. Brandon Robinson. “It’s always with some intent of committing a sexual crime.”
As part of the operation on any particular night there were 20-25 officers working this case — some in online conversations and others prepared to make arrests, Robinson said.
This kind of proactive policing is a welcome change for officers.
“So often we only get to file charges after a child is victimized. This is one of those things where we get to be proactive,” said Floyd County police Sgt. Misty Pledger. “That feels good.”
Also as part of the investigation police searched multiple electronic devices, Lom said, in this case specifically for additional child exploitation crimes.
A total of 82 people were arrested, and 17 children were rescued or identified as victims during the three-day, multi-state operation. In Georgia 31 people were arrested, most of the charges involved the possession and/or distribution of child pornography.
There were a total of 10 arrests in Floyd County:
♦ Keidron Isham, 23, of Calhoun, was charged with obscene internet contact with a child and aggravated child molestation (attempt).
♦ Adam Ware, 20, of Resaca, was charged with use of computer services to seduce, solicit, lure or entice a child to commit an illegal act, obscene internet contact with a minor, aggravated child molestation (attempt) and enticing a child for indecent purposes.
♦ Gerald Chamberlain, 34, of Rome, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug-related objects and possession of child pornography.
♦ Andrew Nelson, 42, of Marietta, was charged with obscene internet contact with a child, aggravated child molestation (attempt).
♦ Desmond Hasley, 27, of Douglasville, was charged with obscene internet contact with a child, child molestation (attempt) and enticing a child for indecent purposes.
♦ Jimmy Abadio Lopez, 28, of Rome, was charged with exploitation of minors, child molestation (attempt) and obscene internet contact with a minor, enticing a child for indecent purposes and felony obstruction.
♦ Keith Diver, 37, of Norcross, was charged with obscene internet contact with a child, child molestation (attempt), enticing a child for indecent purposes and use of computer services to seduce, solicit, lure or entice child to commit an illegal act.
♦ Johnathan Craig Manning, 28, of Rome, was charged with obscene internet contact with a child, aggravated child molestation (attempt) and sexual exploitation of children.
♦ Matthew James McDurmond, 26, from a Cedartown address, was charged with possession and distribution of child pornography.
♦ Arlen Lemuel Riddle, 46, from Muscadine, Alabama, was charged with exploitation of children, obscene internet contact with child, aggravated child molestation (attempt), enticing a child for indecent purposes and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Most of the officers involved have children of their own, and this kind of work reinforces their belief that parents need to be more aware of what their children do online.
Avoid apps that have chatting or private message options, Robinson said, and monitor their cellphone and computer use.
“Also, be honest with your kids,” he said. “Let them know there are people like this out there.”
The joint operation included the Floyd County Police Department along with the Rome Metro Task Force, Polk County Police Department, Department of Community Supervision, and Georgia Information Sharing and Analysis Center.
The Georgia State Patrol also stepped in to help, Robinson said. When confronted on the first day of the operation, Andrew Nelson of Marietta fled. GSP troopers were in the right place to continue pursuit and ended up catching him in Walker County.