Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that the Gordon County labor force jumped in June as summer job seekers hit the market.
With the labor force growing faster than could be absorbed through hiring, the unemployment rate also ticked up for the month.
Still, most indicators remain positive for the year.
The commissioner explained that despite an increase in the unemployment rate, he remains confident about the overall job market.
“The Georgia job market is very strong,” said Butler. “An increase in the unemployment rate is common this time of year due to an increase in high school and college graduates entering the workforce.”
The Gordon County labor force ended June at 27,266, up 608 over the last year. That number is up 156 over the last month, about three times the monthly average increase over the year.
As a result of this spike in the labor force, the unemployment rate in Gordon County increased by .8 percent to 4.1 percent. It was 4.8 percent a year ago.
The number of employed residents in the region fell to 26,152, down 54 from the previous month. The area remains up 786 for the year.
In Gordon County, initial claims for unemployment were down about 17 percent for the month but up about 23 percent for the year.
Employ Georgia, the GDOL’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com showed 251 active job postings in Gordon County for June.
