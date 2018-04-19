Gordon County Hosts Northwest Area BB Match; All Gordon County Team Members Headed to State

On Saturday, April 14, Gordon County 4-H hosted an area BB match as a qualifier match to attend the Georgia 4-H Target Challenge Weekend. Seventeen teams from nine counties competed at the match, with a total of 108 youth in grades 4-8 participating in the contest. Competitors shot in a 5 meter BB 4x10 match with a test, meaning each competitor shot ten bulls in each of four positions: prone, standing, sitting, and kneeling. Each bull has a possible top score of 10, and each position’s top score is 100, for a total possible shooting score of 400. In addition, each competitor completed a 25 question safety test with questions taken from the Georgia 4-H Project SAFE (Shooting Awareness, Fun, and Education) 5 Meter BB Safety Guide, with a top possible safety test score of 100. Teams are composed of 5-7 youth each, with the top five scores comprising the team score.
Gordon County 4-H had 19 participants in the contest: Cady Angel, Hunter Angel, Sawyer Derrick, Eli Freeman, Will Freeman, Ruben Hall, Sebastian Hall, Carson Harwell, Connor Hogan, Bryce Holmes, Kameren Kleist, Zack Mulkey, Anna Cheyenne Smith, Titus Smith, Ryland Stamey, Ashton Stanley, Kaleb Stephens, Eli Todd, and Evan Wood.
Five youth scored a perfect 100 on the safety test:
• Abigail Ayers – Chattooga County
• Kaylyn Barron – Haralson County
• Tyleah Fonseca – Chattooga County
• Trent Rutherford – Haralson County
• Reagan Tallent – Chattooga County
Individual shooting awards were also given to the top three individuals in each position, as well as the top three overall shooters. Those awards include:
• Prone
o 1st Place – Trent Rutherford – Haralson County
o 2nd Place – Kaylyn Barron – Haralson County
o 3rd Place – Bryson Campbell – Polk County
• Standing
o 1st Place – Sara Kate Suits – Walker County
o 2nd Place – Mackenzie Williams – Polk County
o 3rd Place – Ashton Stanley – Gordon County
• Sitting
o 1st Place – Eli Todd – Gordon County
o 2nd Place – Seth Peace – Walker County
o 3rd Place – Trent Rutherford – Haralson County
• Kneeling
o 1st Place – Anna Prince – Polk County
o 2nd Place – Hailey Gomish – Bartow County
o 3rd Place – Trent Rutherford – Haralson County
• Overall
o 1st Place – Trent Rutherford – Haralson County
o 2nd Place – Mackenzie Williams – Polk County
o 3rd Place – Brittonie Cordle – Chattooga County
The top three teams were also recognized at the completion of the match. The first place team was Chattooga County 4-H with team members Brittonie Cordle, James Wester, Reagan Tallent, Tanner Nutter, and Abigail Ayers. The second place team was from Haralson County and team members were Trent Rutherford, Kaylyn Barron, Hannah Rainey, Logan Adams, Wesley Downs, Gavin Robinson, and Seth Thompson. The third place team was from Polk County with team members Mackenzie Williams, Rhys Smith, Anna Prince, Bryson Campbell, Samuel Formby, Luke Orebaugh, and Olivia Cleveland. Gordon County 4-H teams placed 6th, 11th, and 12th in the team competition.
In order to qualify for state, teams must shoot a combined score of 1550 or individuals are required to shoot a minimum score of 310. All three of Gordon County 4-H’s teams qualified to attend the Georgia 4-H Target Challenge Weekend to be held May 4-6 at Rock Eagle 4-H Center in Eatonton.