Varsity basketball is underway in Gordon County. On Monday, all three of the county's varsity girls teams took to the hardwood, battling it out in tournament play.
Calhoun and Sonoraville participated in the opening games of the Border Wars Tournament, hosted by Northwest Whitfield High School. The Lady Phoenix knocked off Covington 59-51 to earn their first victory of the season.
Sonoraville led 54-30 after three quarters, but had to withstand a furious comeback attempt by Covington. The Lady Phoenix will open region competition at home on Dec. 5, when the Lady Jackets of Calhoun travel east on Georgia 53.
Speaking of the Lady Jackets, they picked up their first win under new head coach Jaime Echols, taking down Section High School (Alabama) 45-20 Monday. After the conclusion of the Border Wars Tournament, Calhoun is off until Region 6-AAA play begins on Dec. 5 in the 53 Frenzy hoops edition.
The Gordon Central Lady Warriors are back over .500 (as of this writing), after rebounding against Coosa and Woodland High Schools. GC dropped its first contest of the season in a 92-90 heartbreaking overtime loss to Pickens County last Friday.
Gordon Central hosted its Thanksgiving Tournament beginning on Monday. In their first game of the tournament, the Lady Warriors defeated Woodland 45-29, moving to 2-1 on the 2019 season. Region 7-AA competition begins Dec. 3 when GC travels across the county line to face Model.